WATCH CAT-TV

Channels 15 - 16 - 17
on Comcast Cable in
Bennington, North Bennington, Woodford, Pownal, Shaftsbury. Including live streaming and a Youtube channel.

BECOME A MEMBER

Attend an open house, take classes, create programs for television or the web.

EVENT COVERAGE

Need coverage for an event? Are you a non-profit? Find out how CAT-TV can help.

WHAT IS CAT-TV

CAT-TV is a community media center located at 625 Main St. in Bennington Vermont.

Watch CAT-TV Live
Proud member of the Vermont Access Network:  vermontaccess.net

CAT-TV Movie Night:

New Movie Coming Soon!


-
CAT-TV